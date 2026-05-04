ZELENSKY GIVES UP ON TRUMP



KYIV / WASHINGTON – Following the Oval Office meeting in February 2025, Ukrainian Comedian Zelensky has shifted strategy and no longer relies on the White House as a primary mediator for peace talks.



Washington is no longer Kyiv’s main channel for negotiations.





KEY EVENTS:



· Trump and Vance confronted Zelensky in February, stating he did not hold leverage

· Ukrainian officials were asked to leave and return when ready for peace

· The United States has removed military funding for Ukraine from its 2027 budget





NEW STRATEGY:



· Turkey has assumed the role of primary mediator

· European allies are expected to increase financial support

· Zelensky has publicly criticized US envoys for visiting Moscow without coming to Kyiv





Ukraine has not severed diplomatic ties with the United States. However, trust has deteriorated. Kyiv is now operating on a parallel diplomatic track while Washington takes a reduced role.



— M21 News