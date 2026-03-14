Zelensky Meets Exiled Iranian Prince in Paris to Push for Regime Change and End Russia Ties





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks today in Paris with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Crown Prince of Iran and son of the last shah. The meeting comes amid escalating conflict in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.





The two leaders discussed the deteriorating situation inside Iran, signals of regime weakness, and the ongoing U.S. operation against Tehran’s terrorist government. Zelensky stressed the need for greater international pressure to protect Iranian lives and give the people a real say in their future.





Ukraine wants a free Iran that stops cooperating with Russia, ends its destabilization of the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, and respects national sovereignty everywhere. Pahlavi thanked Zelensky for Ukraine’s solidarity with the Iranian people’s long fight for dignity and freedom, reaffirming his support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.





The two agreed to keep their teams in close contact. This follows their earlier encounter at the Munich Security Conference in February, where they condemned authoritarian alliances and called for tougher sanctions.





The Paris meeting underscores a clear message: dictatorships that arm each other and threaten the free world face growing isolation and pressure from those who value liberty.