ZELENSKY: PEACE DEAL TO END THE WAR IS “90% READY”



In his New Year’s address, Zelensky dropped a bombshell: a potential peace agreement to end Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine is “90 percent ready.”





He confirmed he would only sign a “strong agreement” that preserves his country’s sovereignty, but let’s be honest, that missing 10% probably includes the stuff no one wants to budge on: occupied territory, security guarantees, Crimea, and how to deal with war crimes.





Zelensky framed it as progress, but also admitted it’s the hardest part left.



After nearly two years of brutal war, global economic shocks, and staggering human loss, even 90% of a deal is a glimpse at something that’s felt impossible: an endgame.





A next meeting between Zelenskyy and international leaders is scheduled for January 6 in France.





Zelensky:



“Have our arguments been heard? We very much hope so.



Have they agreed with us? Not fully. Not yet.





That is precisely why, for now, we speak of 90 percent, not the full 100 percent, readiness of a peace agreement





What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes.



At any cost? No. We want the end of the war, not the end of Ukraine.”



Source: Politico Europe, @ZelenskyyUa