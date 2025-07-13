Zelensky reveals Ghana, Ukraine plan as Putin continues to cause him problems

Ghana has expressed its readiness to finance Ukrainian drone production, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the partnership following a phone conversation with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on July 11, 2025, highlighting cooperation in defense and agricultural sectors.

The agreement, shared by Zelenskyy via a post on X, focuses on Ghana’s interest in Ukraine’s advanced drone technologies, particularly for surveillance and border security.

“Ghana is ready to finance our drone production, and we are ready to help our partners secure their borders,” Zelenskyy stated, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the collaboration.

Ghana, a stable democracy in West Africa, faces challenges such as cross-border crime and regional instability from extremist groups in the Sahel, making Ukrainian drones an attractive solution for enhancing its military capabilities.

While specific financial details remain undisclosed, the partnership is seen as both symbolic and strategic, showcasing Ukraine’s ability to expand its alliances into Africa.

The deal also includes plans for a food logistics hub in Ghana to bolster agricultural cooperation, aligning with Ghana’s goals to improve food security and reduce post-harvest losses.

A Ukrainian delegation is expected to visit Ghana soon to finalize agreements at a ministerial-level meeting.

Ghana’s military, limited by a modest defense budget and aging equipment, stands to benefit from Ukraine’s combat-tested drone expertise, developed through its “Army of Drones” program since 2022.