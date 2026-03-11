Zelensky said Ukraine now has “cards” after the United States asked Kyiv to help protect American military bases in the Middle East from Iranian drone attacks.l

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine now has “cards” after the United States asked Kyiv to help protect American military bases in the Middle East from Iranian drone attacks.





According to Zelensky, Ukraine has developed significant expertise in countering Iranian-designed drones during the war, which has made its technology and specialists valuable to partners.





Kyiv recently sent drone specialists and interceptor drones to help defend U.S. bases in Jordan after Washington requested assistance. Zelensky said Ukraine responded immediately.





The Ukrainian leader also suggested that countries in the Middle East could exchange air-defense missiles for Ukrainian drone-interception expertise as Kyiv continues to face shortages of advanced air-defense ammunition.



