🚨 Breaking News : Zelensky Says Ukraine Spent €80 Million on Air Defense Missiles in a Single Day, Warns of Growing Shortages





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine expended approximately €80 million worth of air-defense missiles in just one day while repelling a large-scale Russian aerial assault.

Speaking publicly after the overnight attack, Zelensky stressed that the cost reflects only the interceptor missiles used by Ukrainian air-defense forces, underlining the extreme financial and logistical strain placed on the country’s defenses.





According to Zelensky, securing both the missiles themselves and the funding required to sustain air-defense operations is becoming increasingly difficult.

He emphasized that while Ukraine continues to intercept a significant number of incoming missiles and drones, the high cost of modern air-defense systems makes long-term sustainability a critical challenge, particularly as Russia maintains the ability to launch mass strikes.





Credible international and Ukrainian media outlets report that the €80 million figure is an estimated procurement cost of the interceptor missiles used during that single night of intense combat, not Ukraine’s total daily military spending.

The amount varies depending on the types of systems deployed, including high-end Western-supplied interceptors, which can cost several million euros per missile.



Source:

Ukrainska Pravda (English edition), Kyiv Post, Business Insider (based on Zelensky’s official statements)