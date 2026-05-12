ZELENSKY THREATENS ESCALATION AS UKRAINE ENDS BRIEF STRIKE PAUSE



Kyiv’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a sharp warning to Moscow: Ukraine’s two-day halt on deep long-range strikes into Russia ends the instant Moscow ramps up attacks again.





“Distance no longer matters,” Zelenskyy declared. If Russia returns to full-scale operations, Ukraine will hit back immediately with tangible retaliation.





The pause came amid mutual scaling back around Russia’s Victory Day events, but Kyiv claims its improved long-range systems have already shifted the battlefield. Ukrainian officials boast they can now reach deep targets that change the game.





This tit-for-tat dynamic underscores a conflict where both sides are testing limits, with Ukraine leaning on Western-supplied capabilities to strike far inside Russian territory. Whether this brinkmanship forces concessions or simply prolongs the bloodshed remains to be seen.