Zelensky Urges EU Expansion Warns Europe Can’t Counter Russia Without “Kyiv-Ankara Axis





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European leaders to urgently expand the European Union, warning that the continent must prepare for a scenario where the United States steps back from NATO.





He proposed fast-tracking the inclusion of key military powers — the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Turkey, and Norway arguing that Europe’s defense capacity would be insufficient without stronger integration.





Zelensky stressed that without Ukraine and Turkey, Europe would struggle to match Russia’s military strength, framing security as the top priority amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.