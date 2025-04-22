Zelensky visit to South Africa proceeds despite MK Party planned protests

Zelensky visit to SA proceeds despite MK Party planned protests



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in South Africa on Thursday, 24 April 2025, for a state visit hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.



The visit aims to advance peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, building on South Africa’s neutral mediation efforts, including the 2023 African Peace Initiative.



The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by Floyd Shivambu, plans to protest, accusing Zelensky of being a NATO “puppet” and slamming Ramaphosa for aligning with Western interests. The South African Communist Party (SACP) has also criticized the visit, citing Ukraine’s delayed elections and questioning Zelensky’s legitimacy.



Postponed from 10 April due to Zelensky’s schedule, the visit follows diplomatic strains between Ukraine and the U.S. after President Donald Trump froze military aid and excluded Kyiv from key peace talks. South Africa’s invitation is seen as a move to bolster Zelensky’s international support.



The Presidency has not released a full agenda, likely to avoid disruptions, but talks are expected to focus on fostering dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.