Zelenskyy asks Ramaphosa to help return Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist in securing the return of thousands of Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia during its ongoing war in Ukraine.



During a high-level visit to South Africa the first by a Ukrainian head of state to South Africa, Zelensky handed over a list of 400 missing children, part of what Kyiv describes as a broader campaign of forced deportations from Russian-occupied territories. According to Ukrainian authorities, over 19,500 children have been taken to Russia, Belarus, or other Russian-held regions, with only 1,284 recovered to date.



“I really hope President Ramaphosa will help us bring them back,” Zelensky said at a joint press briefing, urging his counterpart to support the international coalition working to reunite these children with their families. He added that many of those still in captivity face harsh and inhumane conditions.



Although South Africa has not formally joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, the country has engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomacy. South Africa has reportedly participated in indirect negotiations involving Qatar and the Vatican, both of which have been instrumental in past mediation efforts.



Zelensky’s visit was unexpectedly cut short following news of a large-scale Russian missile barrage targeting Kyiv, prompting his immediate return to Ukraine.