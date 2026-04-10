ZELENSKYY CONFIRMS UKRAINE SHOT DOWN IRANIAN DRONES ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST — AND IS BEING PAID IN OIL WHILE AFRICA STILL BEGS FOR 🇺🇦🇮🇷🛸





In a bombshell revelation that is reshaping how the world understands this war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukrainian military specialists actively shot down Iranian-made Shahed drones across multiple Middle Eastern countries — and they didn’t do it for free.





Ukraine deployed over 228 counter-drone experts across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.





These are the same Shahed drones Iran has been using to terrorise the region and choke the Strait of Hormuz the very waterway that controls roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply and has been sending fuel prices soaring across Africa.





In exchange for their services, Ukraine is walking away with oil, diesel, weapons, and financial arrangements from Gulf states.





Kyiv is literally trading battlefield drone expertise for energy security while African nations, with none of that leverage, continue absorbing the highest fuel price increases on the continent.





Let that sink in. Ukraine a country at war has found a way to turn drone warfare into an oil deal. Meanwhile Africa, a continent sitting on some of the world’s largest energy reserves, is still importing fuel at prices set by conflicts we had no hand in starting.





This is not just a war story. This is a story about who gets to profit from global chaos — and who gets left holding the bill.





Africa has the resources. Africa has the talent. What Africa lacks is the political will to weaponise its own leverage the way smaller nations are doing right now.

-African hype media