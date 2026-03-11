Zelenskyy Declares Ukraine “Now Has the Cards” in War With Russia



Kyiv | March 11, 2026



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that Ukraine now holds stronger strategic leverage in its ongoing war with Russia, crediting the country’s soldiers and a rapidly expanding domestic defense industry for changing the balance on the battlefield.





In an interview with Irish blogger Caolan Robertson, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has significantly strengthened its capabilities since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion. He emphasized that Ukrainian troops and increased weapons production have given Kyiv a much stronger position than before.





According to Zelenskyy, the United States recently approached Ukraine for cooperation rather than turning to traditional European partners such as France or Germany, and even declined the use of a British aircraft carrier in favor of Ukrainian support. The Ukrainian leader said he was proud that Ukraine is now able to assist its American partners.





Zelenskyy also suggested that Ukraine possesses strategic advantages that had not previously been publicly revealed. He said that these “cards” existed earlier but were deliberately kept hidden, while now the international community understands that Ukraine has significant capabilities.





The president stressed that the outcome of the war and prospects for peace will depend largely on how quickly Ukraine’s allies provide support and implement assistance measures. He warned that delays could be dangerous, comparing the situation to missile and drone attacks where rapid defensive action is essential to prevent destruction





Zelenskyy further stated that the world is not prepared for a potential global conflict. He said Europe remains insufficiently ready for the scale of challenges that a wider war could bring, although some countries such as Germany and Nordic nations are increasing their preparedness.





He also noted that Ukraine now has unique battlefield experience due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Zelenskyy, modern warfare has evolved rapidly, combining drones, missiles, new technologies, and large scale ground operations, making any potential world war extremely destructive with massive c∆sualties.



The comments come amid ongoing debates about military aid, security guarantees for Ukraine, and the future of peace negotiations with Russia.



Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine