



Ukrainian 🇺🇦 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to drop Ukraine’s bid to join NATO as part of efforts to advance peace talks aimed at ending the war with Russia.





The statement comes ahead of high-level peace negotiations, where Ukraine is seeking a diplomatic path to end the conflict while safeguarding its future security.





Zelenskyy says Ukraine may abandon NATO membership ambitions — a long-standing national goal — in exchange for strong, legally binding security guarantees from Western partners.

He has made it clear that Ukraine will not give up any of its territory as part of a peace deal.



This is one of Kyiv’s biggest concessions so far and directly touches on a key demand raised by Russia. However, analysts say the toughest issues — territory, security guarantees, and enforcement — remain unresolved.



As talks continue, the world is watching closely to see whether this shift can bring Ukraine closer to a just and lasting peace.