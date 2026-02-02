ZESCO BOARD CHAIRPERSON EXPLAINS REDUCTION AND FAST DEPLETION OF PREPAID ELECTRICITY UNITS



By Cecilia Zyambo

ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson N’cube has attributed the recent reduction in the amount of prepaid electricity units given to customers to the new Energy Regulation Board-ERB tariff model, which took effect on 1st November last year.



Mr. N’cube explains to Phoenix News that under the new ERB model, customers are now expected to receive about 35 units for every K100, depending on their consumption category.



He says the newly approved electricity rates are publicly available, and consumers are encouraged to compare them with the previous tariffs.



Mr. N’cube added that the increased availability of power in recent months has also contributed to higher electricity usage and faster depletion of prepaid units, as more households and businesses are now able to access and utilize electricity consistently.

PHOENIX NEWS