ZESCO CITES POOR RECOVERY OF KAFUE RIVER AFTER RAINS FOR PROLONGED POWER DEFICIT





Zesco Board Chairperson Vickson N’cube has attributed the country’s sustained power deficit to the failure by the Kafue River and its tributaries to recover as expected this rainy season, contributing significantly to the ongoing power crisis.





Mr. N’cube says Zambia’s main source of hydro power is the Kafue River, which, along with the Kariba dam, normally ensures stable electricity supply during good rainfall seasons.





He emphasized that the Kafue River is just as important to the Zambian economy as Kariba, which is a shared facility with Zimbabwe.





Mr. Ncube explains that under normal water levels, Itezhi-Tezhi produces 120 megawatts, Kafue gorge 990 megawatts, and Kafue gorge lower 750 megawatts while if fully operational, the Kariba could generate up to 1,080 megawatts.





Mr. Ncube says Zesco is now more focused on solar based solutions in response to the power deficit as well as its overall strategy to dilute the dependence on hydropower.



Phoenix News