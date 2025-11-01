ZESCO CUSTOMERS TO PAY LESS STARTING NOVEMBER 1

46% CUT FOR HOUSEHOLDS

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved new electricity tariffs for ZESCO Limited, ending the emergency tariff structure that expires on October 31, 2025. The new rates will take effect on November 1, 2025, and run until October 31, 2026.

ERB Board Chairperson James Banda said the Board accepted ZESCO’s proposal to revert to the four-tier system under the Multi-Year Tariff Framework. As a result, residential customers will see a 46% reduction in the highest tariff, from K6.39 to K3.45 per kWh, offering much-needed relief to households.

However, ZESCO’s plan to introduce two separate residential tariffs one for low-income and another for standard customers was rejected. ERB said basing lifeline eligibility on geographical location was unfair and directed ZESCO to develop a more equitable system.

The Lifeline tariff for the first 200 units remains unchanged, protecting low-income customers. Meanwhile, tariffs for commercial, social services, and water pumping customers have been maintained, except for the W4 water pumping rate, which drops from K1.72 to K1.50 per kWh to support clean water supply.

ERB also removed fixed charges for distribution and maximum demand customers, simplifying the tariff structure. The Board said the approved rates strike a balance between consumer protection and ZESCO’s financial sustainability.

©️ KUMWESU | November 1, 2025