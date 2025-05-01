ZESCO LOSES K1.5 MILLION TO VANDALISM IN ONE WEEK



Power utility ZESCO has reported a K1.5 million loss as a result of vandalism to its infrastructure experienced last week.



ZESCO has however stated that while the power utility reported significant losses of over K1.5 million due to vandalism and theft last week, the figure represents a 26% decrease from the previous week’s over K2 million.



The company has acknowledged the crucial role that community members are proving in the fight against infrastructure vandalism with the latest incident being that of Chingola’s Kapisha compound, where residents responding to suspicious rooftop noises foiled an attempted cable theft.



According to statement issued by ZESCO corporate affairs department, the collaborative efforts involving the Zambia Police Service, community members, and other agencies recently resulted in the apprehension of 40 suspects linked to 69 criminal cases, including 59 vandalism incidents, while stolen property valued at over K00,000 was also recovered.



The company has reaffirmed its commitment to working with all stakeholders to safeguard national infrastructure, reminding citizens that reporting these crimes contributes directly to Zambia’s stability and growth.



