ZESCO URGED TO EXPLAIN FAST DEPLETION OF PREPAID ELECTRICITY UNITS





By Constance Shilengwe



A concerned Luanshya resident and former Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda, has called on ZESCO to explain the rapid depletion of prepaid electricity units being experienced by customers.





Mr. Chanda says that despite the recent improvement in power supply and the apparent end of load-shedding, households and businesses are now receiving fewer electricity units than before.





He notes that while consistent power supply is welcome, the new Energy Regulation Board approved tariff model, which came into effect on 1st November last year, appears to have increased costs and accelerated the consumption of prepaid units





Mr. Chanda wonders whether the issue is linked to the new tariff structure or faulty prepaid meters, saying many customers may be facing the same challenge.





He has since urged ZESCO management to clearly explain the new tariff model and its impact on prepaid electricity users so that Zambians can plan and budget accordingly.



RoanFM Newsroom