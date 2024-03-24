Ziggy Marley Praised Actor Quan Dajai Who Played Young Bob Marley In ‘One Love’

Ziggy Marley praised first-time actor Quan Dajai Henriques, who played young Bob Marley in the One Love biopic. The actor is being lauded for his stellar performance in the film that shattered some box office records upon its release on February 14. A lot of Jamaicans called his casting one of the best in the movie.

Ziggy Marley, who was instrumental in Henriques landing the role of a young Bob, says the actor really impressed him on the screen and on set. Quan has never acted in any role before but comes from a musical lineage, being a cousin of dancehall legend Sean Paul.

“Quan took this opportunity as a first time actor to really impress us with his natural talent and charisma but also with his willingness and humbleness to listen and learn. Everyone loved working with him,” Ziggy wrote. “There was so much Love shared amongst the cast and crew, positive vibes all the way thanks to youths like Quan. A bright future lays ahead brother. Don’t let them change you . JAH. #bobmarley #onelove.”

Quan Dajai Henriques showed great humility in what Ziggy Marley said in his comment thanking the film’s producer.

“My respects mi general!, It’s a divine honor, being chosen to help still amazes me and yknow I’m grateful and glad that I even could’ve. Anything to do with the light that your legacy, Rasta, Bob and your mom shines I’m there,” he wrote.

Quan was a fan favorite in the Bob Marley: One Love playing the role of an adolescence Bob Marley meeting Rita Marley for the first time and being introduced to Rastafarianism before rising to worldwide fame in the 1970s. Some fans of the film even suggest that he could’ve very well played the older Bob Marley as well given his close resemblance to the reggae legend and his stellar performance in the film.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Bob Marley as we know him in the movie, also received a lot of praise for his performance in the film with some attributing his role for the tremendous success.

Bob Marley: One Love has had a stellar run in theaters worldwide and is now heading to digital streaming platforms, including Paramount Plus. More details on that to come, stay tuned to Urban Islandz.