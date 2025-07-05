Zim journalist detained over a satirical article critical of Mnangagwa

A prominent Zimbabwean journalist was detained Wednesday over a satirical article critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a move that media groups have condemned as another attack on freedom of expression.

Faith Zaba, editor of the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper, was charged by prosecutors who allege her article, titled “When you become mafia state,” published under the paper’s muckraker column, undermined the authority of the 82-year-old president.

“The contents of the article are false in material and designed to engender feelings of hostility by the citizens of Zimbabwe towards the president,” prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu told a magistrate’s court in Harare.

Zimbabwe detains journalist over satirical piece

Zaba, 55, was ordered detained until Thursday, July 3, when the court will decide on bail. Her lawyer, Chris Mhike, expressed disappointment that she was spending a second night in jail despite having an illness.

Rights campaigners and media organizations have criticized Zimbabwe’s recent crackdown on civil society, accusing the government of weaponizing the law to silence dissent. Earlier this year, a journalist was jailed for over 70 days on charges of inciting violence after interviewing a critic calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists condemned the detention, calling for Zaba’s immediate release. “Satirical commentary, whether critical or humorous, is protected speech and should not be criminalised,” the union said in a statement.

The Media Alliance of Zimbabwe echoed these concerns, stating the arrest reflected how press freedom was “becoming more and more disrespected.”

Amnesty International also condemned the detention, describing it as part of a pattern to use the justice system to suppress free press. “Journalism is not a crime. Authorities must allow journalists to carry out their work freely, safely and without fear of harassment, intimidation or reprisals,” said Khanyo Farise, the group’s southern Africa researcher.

Zimbabwe ranks 106th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index.