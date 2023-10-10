Zim man (24) killed brother in-law in row over PSG-Newcastle match

A Bluff Hill man was arrested and appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court over the weekend after he allegedly killed his brother in law over a misunderstanding while watching the PSG vs Newcastle UEFA Champions League match last week.

The suspect Tadiwanashe Blessings Makumbe (24) of 1024 Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo who remanded him in custody pending indictment to the High Court for trial.

He was also advised to apply for bail at the High Court as the offence is a third schedule one

Allegations are that on October 4 this year at around 12am, and at number 31 Northolt Drive, Bluffhill, Harare, Makumbe was watching the UEFA Champions football match between PSG and Newcastle United with Julius Nenzou who is his sisters husband.

It is alleged that a misunderstanding ensured during the match and he unlawfully and intentionally hit Nenzou several times on the head and face with an unknown object intending to cause death or realised that there was a real risk or possibility his conduct might cause the death of Nenzou.

The state alleged that Makumbe’s sister tried to rescue her husband after she reacted to screaming from the lounge but the accused attempted to hit her with an unknown object.

The deceased was found lying injured on the floor and he died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

According to the police, the accused is a bipolar patient and had defaulted on his medication.