Zimbabwe opposition party Labour Economists and African Democrats Zimbabwe (LEAD) president Linda Masarira has written to President Hakainde Hichilema demanding the end to the detention of Mumbi Phiri without trial.

Masarira writes:

Dear President Hakainde Hichilema

The unlawful detention of Ambassador Mumbi Phiri former MP and PF Deputy Secretary General is totally unacceptable and a violation of her fundamental human rights.

Sadly, it seems power has also consumed you that you have forgotten so early your promises to the people. You deceived the world, by claiming that you would adhere to human rights without fear or favour.

The murder charge slapped on MUMBI PHIRI is trumped up, frivolous and vexatious with no tangible evidence to secure a conviction. Politically motivated charges meant to punish, silence and instill fear should be condemned by all.

Mumbi is just a fierce and resolute politician who doesn’t deserve this inhumane treatment from a so called new dawn government.

An attack on Mumbi Phiri is an attack on all female politicians in the world.

As the President of Labour Economists and African Democrats Zimbabwe, I stand with Mumbi Phiri and demand justice for her. I demand the new dawn government to take Mumbi Phiri to court as soon as possible if at all they have corroborating evidence that incriminate her in the murder of Lawrence Banda. If they don’t, they should absolve her of any wrong doing and discharge her.

An injury to one woman is an injury to all Mr. President. As a man who suffered illegal detentions, we expect you to be the change that Zambia has been waiting for.

Incarcerating political opponents to settle political scores is archaic, retrogressive and will leave your legacy with a dent. Why are you abusing human rights Mr Hichilema? Mumbi is a wife, mother, sister and aunt who has family responsibilities.

In conclusion, Mr President please release Mumbi Phiri and allow a fair trial to commence.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

LEAD President