Zim Teacher sentenced for stealing US$5,200 from her husband of nearly 18 years

A well-known Selbourne Primary School teacher in Harare has been ordered to perform 170 hours of community service after being found guilty of stealing from her husband of nearly 18 years.

Patricia Yusufu appeared before Harare magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore, who issued a sentence that combines punishment, restitution, and strict conditions aimed at ensuring accountability.

Magistrate Manokore handed down a suspended custodial term, saying, “The accused is sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for three years on the condition that she does not commit any offenses involving dishonesty during this period.” She warned that “if she does, she will face imprisonment without the option of a fine.”

The magistrate then directed that most of the remaining sentence be tied to repayment of the stolen funds, stating, “Of the remaining 18 months of imprisonment, she must make restitution to Mike Charles for the sum of US$5,200 by November 31, 2025.”

Yusufu must also complete community service. Manokore added, “The last two months of imprisonment hinge on her completing 170 hours of community service at Wilkins Hospital within five weeks.”

Court proceedings revealed deep marital strain behind the case. Mike Charles told the court that their marriage collapsed after he uncovered evidence suggesting his wife had been involved with several men. One of them, identified only as Walter, a married Zimbabwean based in the United Kingdom, allegedly purchased a Honda Fit vehicle for her. Charles told the court, “I found evidence that my wife had been involved with three different men, including Walter, who bought her a Honda Fit.”

Outside the courtroom, Patricia Yusufu declined to comment, leaving lingering questions over the circumstances that led to her downfall, a dramatic and painful end for someone once trusted and respected within her school community.