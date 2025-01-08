Zim Woman’s Ex-husbands Team Up To Expose Her For Fraud And Having Multiple Lovers

A Zimbabwean woman’s two ex-husbands have teamed up to expose her for fraud and having multiple lovers. Emily Gwitira finds herself embroiled in a web of lovers, allegations of online affairs, spicy photos, and intense property disputes.

From Marriage to Chaos: Emily and Elisha’s Story

Emily’s marriage to her first husband, Elisha Ruguva, ended in 2019 when allegations of her infidelity surfaced. Elisha discovered Emily was involved in adulterous affairs with multiple men, including one Ocean Jacob Simon. The couple, who share five children, went through a turbulent divorce after Emily admitted to her actions but chose to expel Elisha from their home.

Following the separation, Emily sought and won maintenance payments from Elisha. Meanwhile, Ocean moved into the marital home, living with Emily as her partner. However, their relationship also unravels when Ocean discovers spicy photos Emily has sent to another man. Ocean, like Elisha, left the house empty-handed, claiming he had contributed significantly, including purchasing a BMW and securing a residential stand in Norton.

Accusations and Counterclaims

Elisha and Ocean have publicly labelled Emily a “gold digger,” accusing her of exploiting relationships for personal gain. They allege she manipulates men to acquire property and later discards them when they are no longer useful. Emily, however, has a different narrative.

“Elisha was the one who started cheating on me, and I retaliated,”

She added that both men had been conspiring against her but insisted she is unbothered by their actions.

“I have all the documents to prove that the properties they are fighting over belong to me.”

Online Affairs with white men

Emily has since shifted her focus to online relationships, admitting to engaging in virtual sexual encounters with two foreign-based white men. She also revealed that she had connected with Ocean through social media, a platform she continues to use to form new relationships. Emily justified her actions, saying,

“I sent those photos willingly, and Jacob has no right to be upset because we also met on Facebook.”

Property Battles: The BMW and the Norton Stand

The most contentious issue remains the ownership of a BMW and a residential stand in Norton. Ocean claims he purchased these assets during their relationship, only for Emily to claim sole ownership.

“She facilitated everything under her name while I was still in South Africa”

Elisha, too, accuses Emily of using legal and personal tactics to strip him of assets and maintain her dominance.

“She has threatened me, claiming connections with law enforcement, and wants to see me jailed,” he alleged.