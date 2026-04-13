Zimbabwe and Zambia Sign US$2 Billion Rail Deal to Boost Regional Trade

Zimbabwe and Zambia Seal US$2 Billion Landmark Rail Pact Linking Lion’s Den to Kafue

Zimbabwe and Zambia have formalised a major infrastructure partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a new railway line expected to redefine regional transport and trade.

The agreement, valued at over US$2 billion, will see the construction of a rail link stretching from Lion’s Den in Zimbabwe to Kafue in Zambia, marking a significant step toward improving cross-border connectivity.

Strategic Route to Span Two Nations

According to The Herald, the planned railway will cover approximately 311 kilometres, with the larger portion—about 217 kilometres—lying within Zimbabwe and the remaining 94 kilometres in Zambia.

On the Zimbabwean side, the line will pass through key areas including Chirundu, Hurungwe Safari Area, Makuti and Chakuti before reaching Lion’s Den. In Zambia, it will connect districts such as Chirundu, Chikankata, Mazabuka and Kafue.

The route is designed to follow the existing highway corridor and will initially adopt the Cape Gauge system, with room for future upgrades to standard gauge.

Infrastructure to Support Trade Growth

Plans for the railway include the construction of 16 stations along the route, as well as two marshalling yards to facilitate cargo handling and improve efficiency.

Officials say the new line will significantly shorten transit distances and enhance the movement of goods between the two countries and beyond.

Vision for Regional Integration

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona described the project as a key milestone aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 development agenda.

He emphasised the importance of looking beyond national borders, highlighting the broader economic benefits tied to regional corridors such as the Beira route.

According to Mhona, strengthening rail infrastructure will reduce pressure on road networks while lowering logistics costs, which ultimately influence the prices of goods for ordinary citizens.

Zambia Reaffirms Commitment

Zambia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali, dismissed speculation that his country was hesitant about the project, reaffirming Lusaka’s commitment to expanding transport corridors.

He noted that increased competition among regional trade routes has already begun to drive down transportation costs, pointing to developments involving ports such as Dar es Salaam and Beira.

Tayali said Zambia remains focused on opening up multiple corridors to enhance efficiency and affordability in regional trade.

Boost for Border Efficiency

In a related development, Zimbabwe announced that work on upgrading the Chirundu Border Post is expected to begin in June.

The upgrade is anticipated to complement the railway project by improving the flow of goods and reducing delays, further strengthening trade between the two nations.