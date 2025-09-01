Zimbabwe GDP jumps 7%

Zimbabwe’s economy registered strong growth in the second quarter of 2025, with gross domestic product (GDP) rising 7,01 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

The quarterly GDP stood at ZiG18,8 billion, up from ZiG17,5 billion in the first quarter. Year-on-year, output expanded by 11,04 percent, more than double the 5,10 percent growth recorded in the first three months of the year. ZimStat said the second quarter results marked the country’s strongest quarterly performance since before pandemic.

Mining and quarrying contributed the largest share of output at 14,9 percent, followed closely by manufacturing at 14,6 percent. Agriculture accounted for 12,2 percent, while wholesale and retail trade and financial services contributed 11 percent and 10,3 percent, respectively.

Firm global commodity prices and record gold deliveries—exceeding 11 tonnes in the quarter—helped propel mining. The ramping up of production at Dinson Iron and Steel Company’s plant also added to growth. Manufacturing gained from rising capacity utilisation in food processing, cement production and textiles, while agriculture benefitted from favourable rainfall and state-backed input schemes.

Economist Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi described the figures as proof that policy interventions were beginning to pay off.

“This 7 percent growth rate is not just a number; it reflects an economy that is finding its rhythm,” she said.

Banker Raymond Madziva said the rebound was strengthening confidence in financial markets.

“The positive GDP trend gives confidence to lenders and investors. It also signals that Zimbabwe’s risk profile is gradually improving,” he said.

Analysts, however, warned that sustaining the momentum would require addressing structural weaknesses.

“The numbers are encouraging, but they should not lull us into complacency,” said economist Tinevimbo Shava. “Energy supply, infrastructure gaps and governance in State-owned enterprises must be tackled if this growth is to continue.”

Walter Mandeya of Trigrams Investments added that the recovery must translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

“This is a positive development, but it must cascade further to individuals. A much better picture is when this GDP growth rate leads to job creation, stability in prices, or the availability of basic goods,” he said.

The upbeat report provides a boost to the Government as it prepares the 2026 National Budget, with policymakers expected to focus on expanding renewable energy, strengthening the investment climate and deepening mineral beneficiation.

Source – Sunday Mail