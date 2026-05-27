Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 has shocked the world. Everyone laughed at its currency until now.



In April 2024, Zimbabwe launched the ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, a currency backed not by political promises but by physical gold sitting in the central bank’s vaults. Since then gold reserves have grown from just over one tonne to 4.4 tonnes as of May 2026, an increase of more than 300 percent in just two years.





The policy driving this is simple and radical at the same time.



The government issued a directive requiring mining companies to remit 50 percent of their mineral royalties not in cash but in physical gold. Every time a mining company digs gold out of Zimbabwean soil, half of what the government is owed comes back as actual bullion sitting in actual vaults.





Foreign exchange reserves jumped from $276 million in April 2024 to $1.1 billion by December 2025. The ZiG now accounts for about 40 percent of daily transactions in the country.





Between January and June 2025 alone, Zimbabwe recorded $7.2 billion in total inflows, up from $5.9 billion during the same period in 2024.



This is not a perfect story. Many Zimbabweans still prefer the US dollar for daily transactions because the memory of hyperinflation is still fresh. Trust in any local currency takes time to rebuild. But the architecture being built here is genuinely different from anything Zimbabwe has tried before.





The rules of the ZiG are clear. The central bank can only issue currency up to the value of the physical reserves it holds. The money in circulation must be fully backed by gold and foreign assets in the vault at all times.





Africa has been told for decades that the path to monetary stability runs through Washington and the IMF. Zimbabwe is testing whether it runs through its own ground instead.

~ #HistoricalAfrica