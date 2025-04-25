BREAKING NEWS

ZIMBABWE IN SERIOUS TROUBLE CITIZENS TOLD TO STAY INDOORS

A powerful Zimbabwean war veteran and former ZANU-PF Central Committee member has warned citizens to stay indoors as political tensions in the country continue to escalate.

In a recent video, Blessed “Bombshell” Geza said: “It is time President Mnangagwa steps down, because there are many corrupt people around him.

The reason why I am saying ‘stay at home’ is because I don’t want you to be part of crossfire. I cannot reveal so much information, but something is about to happen.”

Geza has meanwhile called for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to assume leadership and has also expressed fears that civilians could become victims of clashes between security forces loyal to him and those defending alleged corrupt figures within the ruling party.

The government meanwhile has urged Zimbabweans to remain calm, as lockdown measures enter their third day.

Source DW News