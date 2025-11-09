Zimbabwe MP Says US$40,000 Housing Loan Is Not Enough



An opposition Member of Parliament has made a bold demand for substantial housing loans for legislators, stating that the US$40,000 provided in the past is no longer sufficient. Kuwadzana MP Chalton Hwende has called for the government to budget a minimum of US$150,000 for each MP to acquire a home.

The demand was made during a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo. Hwende argued that the previous loan amount was inadequate, especially when compared to the benefits received by members of the Executive. He also used the platform to criticise the Finance Minister for not increasing parliamentary salaries.

A Call For Fairness And Dignity

Contributing to the debate on the national budget, Hwende directly addressed the issue of legislator welfare. He lamented the government’s failure to provide funds for MPs to build on residential stands they had been allocated. The MP framed his request not as a luxury, but as a necessary provision for those serving the public.

According to ZiFM News, Hwende told the seminar:

“We received housing loans worth US$40,000 (approx. R720,000), but because of inflation and compared to what those in the Executive received, we also want you to budget a minimum of US$150,000 (approx. R2.7 million) as a loan that will ensure an MP gets a house.”

Welfare Concerns Echoed In Parliament

This is not the first time the difficult conditions faced by MPs have been raised. Just weeks earlier, in October 2025, the National Assembly saw heated exchanges over the same topic. Another opposition legislator, Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa spoke emotionally, declaring that MPs were “struggling for survival.”

Mushoriwa linked the death of Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo to Parliament’s failure to support its members. Moyo died in a car accident on 10 October 2025 after his vehicle collided with an elephant. Mushoriwa claimed the fatal crash occurred after Moyo had delayed his trip waiting for overdue fuel coupons.

Mushoriwa told the Assembly:

“One of the reasons why Hon. Moyo and others were involved in an accident is that they received their coupons around 8:00 p.m. in this Parliament. If Members of Parliament are not respected and if this august House is not given the honour that it deserves, if we have a situation where we pass the budget but we are treated as if we are third-class citizens in this country, it just does not work, Madam Speaker.”

Months Without Basic Allocations

The October session revealed that legislators had gone for months without receiving their fuel allocations. Mushoriwa emphasised that this was not merely an inconvenience but a genuine danger that impaired their ability to serve their constituencies. He stated that without proper support, MPs are left exposed and stripped of dignity.

Acting Speaker Tsitsi Zhou repeatedly attempted to steer the discussion towards a future caucus meeting, but Mushoriwa insisted the matter was too urgent to delay. He argued that the welfare of MPs was a matter of record, not just for a private meeting, especially after a colleague’s death.

The demands from Hwende for improved housing loans now bring this ongoing welfare crisis to the forefront of the national budget discussion.