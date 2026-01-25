Zimbabwe plans world-class national stadium as talks advance in Davos



DAVOS, Switzerland — Zimbabwe’s long-standing stadium crisis could soon be resolved after Ministry of Finance officials held high-level talks with global construction firm Mabetex Group on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 to advance plans for a state-of-the-art National Stadium in Mount Hampden.



Zimbabwe currently does not have a single stadium approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host international matches, forcing national teams to play home fixtures outside the country — a situation government officials say has hurt sport development, revenue generation and national pride.



“The absence of a CAF-compliant stadium has been a major constraint for our sport. This project directly addresses that gap and restores our ability to host international football and other global events at home,” a Ministry of Finance official said.



The proposed Mount Hampden stadium is expected to meet and exceed CAF and FIFA standards, positioning Zimbabwe to once again host international football, rugby, major concerts and large-scale cultural events.



The Davos meeting was attended by Mabetex founder and chairman Behgjet Pacolli and the company’s general counsel Korab Toplica, underscoring the scale and seriousness of the proposed investment.



Mabetex is a global infrastructure leader and is partnering with FIFA-aligned technical experts on the project.



Treasury officials said the stadium will be delivered through a 30-year, Treasury-light financing model, designed to minimise strain on public finances while ensuring long-term sustainability.



“We are deliberately pursuing innovative financing structures that protect the fiscus while delivering world-class infrastructure. This model allows us to leverage global expertise without burdening taxpayers,” another official said.



The stadium, which is expected to feature a retractable roof and mixed-use facilities, will serve as a multi-purpose global venue capable of hosting elite sport and entertainment events year-round.



Government officials believe the project will act as a catalyst for urban growth in Mount Hampden, drive youth empowerment through sport, and restore Zimbabwe’s standing on the continental and global sporting stage.



“This is a strategic investment in sport, youth and national pride. It sends a strong signal that Zimbabwe is ready to compete, host and excel again,” the official added.



If completed, the Mount Hampden National Stadium would mark one of the most significant sports infrastructure developments in the country’s history and end years of international exile for Zimbabwean teams.