Zimbabwe Police Officers Dividing Shared Rooms With Curtains Due To Accommodation Crisis, Complains Minister

Shocking Housing Conditions For Zimbabwe Police Revealed

A severe accommodation crisis within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has forced many officers to divide single rooms with curtains to accommodate different families. Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe made the shocking revelation during a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo on November 7, 2025. The minister described the living conditions as deplorable for the nation’s protectors.

Minister Kazembe painted a stark picture of the housing situation, urging immediate budgetary intervention to address the welfare of the police force. He argued that the current state of affairs is unacceptable for those tasked with upholding law and order.

A Deplorable Situation For The Police Force

During his address, Minister Kazembe did not hold back in his assessment of the police living quarters. He expressed deep concern over the measures officers are forced to take to have a roof over their heads.

The Minister stated:

“The welfare of police officers must be prioritized. It is deplorable that our officers, who serve and protect the nation, are living in conditions where they are sharing accommodation and dividing rooms with curtains. This is not befitting of their status.”

The use of curtains as room dividers for multiple families points to an extreme lack of privacy and basic living standards.

A Passionate Plea For Budgetary Support

The core of Minister Kazembe’s presentation was a call for a transformative budget. He directly linked the poor living conditions to broader issues within the police force, suggesting that better housing is fundamental to professional conduct.

He made a passionate appeal to the parliament, stating:

“Decent living conditions are key to enhancing morale, discipline, and professionalism within the force. We must change the narrative and restore the dignity of our officers through increased budgetary support for the construction of adequate and modern housing units.”

This plea underscores the minister’s conviction that the accommodation crisis extends beyond mere comfort concerns; it is a vital component of national security and effective policing. The call for “modern housing units” signals a need for a substantial and lasting solution beyond temporary fixes.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe reported on the minister’s address on its official X account, confirming his statements and the context of the pre-budget seminar. The minister’s comments have sparked a public conversation about the resources allocated to the nation’s security services.