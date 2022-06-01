POLICE have said they are investigating possible trafficking of human body parts, following reports that people are selling their toes to people who use them for ritual purposes.

Frenzied reports these past few days have emerged on social media, with pictures being shared of people selling toes.

The toes are said to be sold for huge sums of money or exchanged for cars such as Toyota Hilux GD6s.

Unverified screenshots spreading around on WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook suggest that some sell their toes for as much as US$40,000 for the big toe, US$25,000 for the middle toe and US$10,000 for the tiny toe.

Memes and jokes have been spread across social media, with people laughing at pictures of some who have reportedly sold their toes for varying amounts of money.

While this might be hilarious to some and is light-hearted fun to others, authorities are concerned and police are now investigating the matter as the trading of body parts is illegal in Zimbabwe.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were investigating the claims of human body parts being sold.

“Police are conducting investigations and we shall issue a comprehensive report in due course. The public must do things according to the laws of the country, especially when it comes to human body parts. That is why we are saying as the police we are monitoring the situation,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said those found soliciting, selling and buying human body parts will be arrested.

“The laws of the country are very clear, when it comes to the issue of health and body parts, in terms of movement. The selling of human body parts in the country is illegal, whether people are advertising, soliciting, offering in terms of the country’s law as espoused by the Criminal Law and Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23 is very clear. Even the Constitution of the country is very clear in terms of human safety. Whoever is advertising or soliciting for human body parts for various reasons, they should be careful because they risk being arrested,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The President of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association Mr George Kandiero said they were disturbed by reports of people selling their toes for ritual purposes.

“We are very concerned because some of these rumours then encroach onto our work. It then tarnishes the image of traditional practitioners, and it seems that we somehow know of these syndicates. If you hear of the amounts being spoken about, I don’t think there’s a single traditional healer to pay for toes at that amount,” said Mr Kandiero. He said the practice was dangerous and it affects future generations.

