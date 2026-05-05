Zimbabwe Produces First Lithium Sulfate in Africa After US$400 Million Plant Launch

Zimbabwe Makes History with First Lithium Sulfate Production in Africa

Zimbabwe has achieved a major industrial milestone after producing its first-ever lithium sulfate on African soil.

This marks a significant step in the country’s push to add value to its mineral resources instead of exporting them in raw form.

The development places Zimbabwe among a small group of resource-rich nations moving deeper into battery-grade mineral processing.

Breakthrough at US$400 Million Arcadia Plant

The milestone was achieved at the Arcadia Lithium Mine, where a new US$400 million processing plant has been established through a partnership between Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe and Chinese firm Huayou Cobalt.

The facility is designed to produce up to 50,000 metric tonnes of lithium sulfate annually, a refined material critical in high-tech manufacturing.

Key Material for Batteries and Advanced Technology

Lithium sulfate is a vital component in the production of electric vehicle batteries, as well as in specialised applications such as aviation alloys and space-related technologies.

The first shipment of the refined product marks Zimbabwe’s entry into the global lithium value chain beyond raw mineral exports.

Policy Shift Driving Local Value Addition

The development follows Zimbabwe’s 2022 decision to ban the export of unprocessed lithium ore, a policy aimed at forcing companies to invest in local processing facilities.

The strategy has attracted significant foreign investment into refining infrastructure, particularly from Chinese mining and industrial firms operating in the country.

China’s Expanding Role in Industrial Processing

Chinese companies are increasingly moving beyond extraction and investing in full processing chains within resource-rich countries such as Zimbabwe.

viewed as part of a wider shift that supports industrial development in the Global South while strengthening supply chains for critical minerals used in clean energy technologies.