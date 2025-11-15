ZIMBABWE: Riot police camp outside opposition leader Tendai Biti’s office

ZIMBABWE: Riot police camp outside opposition leader’s office


Trucks carrying riot police have been deployed outside the offices of Tendai Biti, Zimbabwe’s former finance minister and prominent opposition leader.



The heavy police presence comes amid reports that Biti’s Constitutional Defence Forum planned to meet and discuss opposition to extending the presidential term to 2030



Critics say the move violates constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and assembly — the very freedoms the state should protect.

