Zimbabwe Sets Sights on Building World-Class National Stadium to End Playing Home Matches Abroad

Zimbabwe’s long-running stadium crisis could be nearing a turning point after the Ministry of Finance took the lead in negotiations for a new multi-purpose national sports facility.

Officials say the initiative is aimed squarely at ending the country’s sporting exile, which has seen the national football team play “home” matches beyond Zimbabwe’s borders due to facilities that no longer meet international requirements.

Davos meeting puts project on fast track

According to ZimLive, the latest momentum came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube held talks with senior executives from Mabetex Group, a global construction firm with a track record in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Treasury confirmed that the meeting brought together Mabetex founder and chairman Behgjet Pacolli, alongside the company’s general counsel Korab Toplica, signalling what officials described as strong technical and commercial backing for the proposed development.

The stadium is earmarked for Mount Hampden, the country’s new administrative capital on the outskirts of Harare.

Long-term financing model proposed

Rather than placing immediate strain on public finances, the project is being designed around a long-term financing arrangement spanning three decades. According to the ministry, this approach is intended to ensure the stadium is delivered without heavy upfront pressure on the national budget.

Mabetex is reportedly working with experts aligned to FIFA standards to ensure the facility complies fully with international requirements, a key factor in Zimbabwe’s bid to regain hosting rights for competitive matches.

Beyond football: a global events venue

Plans for the stadium go well beyond football. The proposed complex is expected to include a retractable roof and operate as a mixed-use venue capable of hosting rugby internationals, large concerts and other major global events.

Authorities believe this flexibility could transform the stadium into a year-round economic asset rather than a single-purpose sports ground.

Restoring pride and ending sporting exile

Government officials have framed the project as more than just bricks and mortar, describing it as a strategic investment to stimulate development around Mount Hampden, create opportunities for young people and revive national pride.

If realised, the Mount Hampden stadium could mark the end of that era, allowing Zimbabwe to once again host international matches on home soil and re-enter the global sporting stage.