Zimbabwe targets recruiting 7 000 teachers as thousands flee country

The Zimbabwean government says its targeting the recruitment of 7000 teachers to reduce shortages being experienced in schools as an estimated 4,000 teachers leave the country annually for greener pastures abroad.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo confirmed the recruitment drive after meeting with representatives of teachers to discuss their welfare.

“We have decentralized the recruitment of teachers starting January 2024 and we have recruited about 2 000 teachers so far. These were recruited in all the ten provinces,” he said, adding the recruitment will be done in phases.

“The Ministry, together with the Public Service Commission, have identified areas that need teachers that include Gokwe North and South, Kwekwe and Mberengwa.” Moyo said.

The shortage of teachers has resulted in a high teacher-pupil ratio, with some classes having more than 60 students, affecting the pass rates as the teachers will not be able to cater for the needs of all the students.

Moyo said the shortage of teachers in schools does not mean that there are no qualified people but is due to budgetary constraints.

Speaking to the Global Press Journal, Raymond Majongwe, secretary general of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), estimates that in 2023, over 20,000 teachers quit their jobs for other professions while remaining in the country.

“As far as the PTUZ statistics are concerned, between 2022 and 2023, we lost between 1,000 and 1,800 teachers who left the union for prospects in various countries,” Majongwe added.

Obert Masaraure, who leads the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe is on record saying 4,000 teachers leave the country annually.

“Teachers are leaving in droves. Those who are still in Zimbabwe are desperately searching for exit routes,” Masaraure was quoted saying by Global Press Journal.

Teachers in Zimbabwe earn a starting salary of US$164 (paid in RTGS and subject to rate changes) plus a monthly US dollar allowance all civil servants receive.

Last year in July the government increased this civil servant allowance from 250 to 300 US dollars (but even that is also taxed, effectively leaving US$250) and teachers say it’s not enough to meet their basic needs given that the cost of a family basket of six stood at US$540.