Zimbabwe teeters on brink of chaos as President Mnangagwa’s collapse sparks power struggle

In a stunning and alarming turn of events, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly collapsed during a high-level meeting at State House, sending shockwaves throughout the nation’s political landscape.



The incident has exposed deep-seated divisions within the ruling ZANU-PF party and raised grave concerns about the stability of Zimbabwe’s government.

According to sources close to the presidency, Mnangagwa, 82, suddenly fell ill during a tense discussion with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga over the president’s alleged attempts to secure a third term in office.

Eyewitnesses describe a chaotic scene as Mnangagwa slumped in his chair, while Chiwenga’s heavily armed security team formed a barrier, preventing the president’s medical staff from approaching.

This dramatic incident comes amid escalating tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, with the latter reportedly rallying support from influential war veterans and military elites who feel sidelined by Mnangagwa’s consolidation of power.

The power struggle between the two leaders has been simmering for months, with Chiwenga’s faction strongly opposing Mnangagwa’s alleged bid to extend his rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

As news of Mnangagwa’s collapse spread, Harare was gripped by fear, with military vehicles spotted moving through the capital, reminiscent of the events that led to Robert Mugabe’s ouster in 2017.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana attempted to downplay the situation, insisting that the increased military presence was part of a pre-planned exercise.

However, his assurances have done little to calm the populace, which is already on edge due to recent calls for nationwide protests against Mnangagwa’s rule.

The timing of this incident is critical, coming just days before planned demonstrations on March 31, organized by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza.

Geza has been in hiding since calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation and has accused the president of fostering corruption and neglecting the populace.

Chiwenga is widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed Mnangagwa, but the president’s loyalists are pushing for him to extend his rule beyond 2028.

The situation in Zimbabwe remains volatile, with the international community watching with growing concern.

The African Union and Southern African Development Community have yet to intervene, but diplomatic sources suggest mounting worry over Zimbabwe’s stability.