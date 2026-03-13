🚨 Zimbabwean Business Tycoon Pays Over R33 Million for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Old Student Car — Money Set to Fund Scholarships for Future Leaders 🎓🚗





A remarkable moment unfolded in Harare after a vintage car once owned by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his student years was sold for a staggering US$1.8 million (more than R33 million) at a fundraising event.





The historic vehicle, which the President reportedly used while studying law at the University of Zambia in the 1970s, was auctioned during a high-profile dinner aimed at raising money for the ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund.





Zimbabwean businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei placed the winning bid, paying the massive amount to secure the car. The funds raised will go toward helping underprivileged students pursue higher education at universities in Zimbabwe and Zambia.





The scholarship initiative supports talented students who struggle to afford tuition, giving them a chance to access university education and build better futures.





During the event, President Mnangagwa — who graduated from the University of Zambia in 1975 — expressed appreciation for the gesture and emphasized the importance of investing in education. The auction reportedly helped raise over US$2.5 million (about R46 million) in total through memorabilia linked to the President’s life and career.





Supporters of the initiative say the donations could help grow the scholarship fund to around US$3 million (approximately R55 million), potentially changing the lives of many young students across the region.





📌 The event also brought together former classmates, business leaders and prominent figures who gathered to support education and celebrate the President’s journey from student life to national leadership.





💬 What do you think? Was paying more than R33 million for a historic car a powerful way to support education, or is it simply too much for a single item?