

“Zimbabwean Company Steps Forward to Build a House for South African Woman Who Champions African Unity”



In a powerful show of African solidarity, a Zimbabwean construction company, Barmlo Construction, has announced plans to build a house in South Africa for Zinhle Gradwell, a South African woman widely known for promoting African unity and consistently supporting Africans who are doing well across the continent and globally.





According to the organisers, the idea was first shared within the Zimbabwean community, asking whether they should take this bold step. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many Zimbabweans praising the initiative as a true reflection of Pan-African values.





Beyond moral support, several individuals have already expressed interest in contributing financially towards the construction of the house in South Africa, proving that this is more than just talk—it is action.





The organisers are now calling on anyone willing to support this noble cause, whether through donations, materials, or services, to get in touch:





📞 +263 78 755 5003

📌 Contact: Mr Homero



This initiative has been described as a rare and inspiring moment, where Zimbabweans come together to uplift a South African citizen—not because of borders, but because of shared African values.





Zinhle Gradwell has long been vocal about African unity, often celebrating African excellence and defending Africans wherever they succeed. Many say this gesture is a thank-you from the continent to someone who believes in One Africa.





🌍 One Love. One Continent. One Africa.



🏗️ Barmlo Construction – Your Happiness Is Our Pride



NB: This is not my project or organisation. I am sharing the story as provided, in the spirit of promoting African unity and positive action.