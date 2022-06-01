Zimbabwe citizens are allegedly cutting and selling their toes for thousands of dollars due to the high costs of living and the government’s failure to create jobs in the country.

According to social media reports, the larger toes are purchased for $40,000 (N16 million naira), while the smaller ones are bought for $20,000 (N8 million dollars). The toes can also be exchanged for big luxury cars.

It was also gathered that several men have been spotted struggling to walk after selling off their toes at Ximex Mall in the capital.

South African lawyer and journalist, Barry Roux also confirmed the report by sharing a video of a man struggling to walk while showing off his new luxury car after selling his toe.

He wrote: “In Zimbabwe, people have started selling their toes for thousands of dollars or for big cars. This is due to the high cost of living and failure for the government to create jobs. The toes are being bought at $40,000 dollars while the smaller ones at $20,000 dollars.”

In Zimbabwe, people have started selling their toes for thousands of dollars or for big cars. This is due to the high cost of living and failure for the government to create jobs. The toes are being bought at $40,000 dollars while the smaller ones at $20,000 dollars. pic.twitter.com/jk6iRCJpJF — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 31, 2022

Another video shared under his post shows the moment a young man is seen giving a car key to an elderly man whose toe was about to be cut off in exchange for the car.

A man also left a comment, revealing that he’s currently recovering after selling off his toe last week.