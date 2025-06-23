Zimbabweans Express Frustration as Nelson Chamisa Announces His Return to Politics

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has announced his return to full-time politics, less than a year after walking away from the party and its structures.

Chamisa left CCC in 2023 after losing control of the party to self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu — a development that led to internal splits and court challenges.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Chamisa declared that his departure from CCC did not signal a departure from serving Zimbabweans.

“Leaving the CCC is different from leaving the people of Zimbabwe whom I so deeply respect and value.

I left the old vehicle only because ZANU-PF had captured and compromised it. As a matter of principle, leaving the old vehicle was necessary because people now know who is and who isn’t. It’s now so clear who is with the people and who is not,” he said.

‘2030 Nonsense’: Chamisa Dismisses ZANU-PF Agenda

Chamisa also took a swipe at the ruling party’s political trajectory, describing the 2030 vision as a diversionary tactic.

“The whole 2030 nonsense is a desperate attempt to avoid the people, and a desperate attempt to avoid the elections.

It is an attempt to create a window for further destroying an otherwise beautiful country,” he said.

He added that over two million Zimbabweans had shown consistent trust in his leadership, stating,

“I will never betray these great Zimbabweans.”

politics for them is a money making scheme.

@bhara0bekacomma;

Ngaagareko hatina basa naye bullsh*t

@Smooth74m;

Kwaaniko Chigananda ichi, munopera kushandiswa imi. MPs were recalled. Mayors were recalled. What he say or do? He “left” politics! Svinurai ma Zimba