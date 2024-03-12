Zimbabweans in limbo as inflation soars, awaiting elusive monetary policy

Zimbabweans are facing yet another economic blow as inflation skyrockets to a staggering 1605%, according to Professor Steve Hanke’s inflation dashboard.

This comes as the nation anxiously awaits the much-anticipated Monetary Policy Statement, hoping for a plan to address the spiraling economic crisis.

The latest inflation figure revealed by the American economist and Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, paints a grim picture of Zimbabwe’s economic chaos.

Daily necessities are becoming increasingly unaffordable for ordinary citizens, eroding their purchasing power and pushing many towards poverty.

The economic turmoil comes on the heels of past policy decisions, particularly the controversial land reform program, which many experts believe significantly contributed to the nation’s economic woes.

The government, however, has promised to unveil its plans to tackle the crisis through the upcoming Monetary Policy Statement. The details of this statement remain unclear, leaving Zimbabweans in a state of uncertainty.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the measures to prop up the ailing currency may include reforming the foreign currency auction system.

“Currency volatility is being caused by speculative behaviour in the market and a shortage of foreign currency during this high-demand season.

“The government will be taking further fiscal and monetary policy measures, which may include auction redesign to deal with the volatility.

“The government will also increase the supply of foreign currency at a time when demand for it is high,” Ncube said.

Economists have been urging the government to implement clear and sustainable policies to address the root causes of inflation, such as budget deficits and currency instability.

Without concrete and credible action, many fear the situation will continue to deteriorate, causing further hardship for the Zimbabwean people.

This comes at a time when experts have warned that the El Niño-induced drought could be one of the worst in decades.

The World Food Programme estimates that millions across Southern Africa face hunger, with Zimbabwe and Zambia at the epicenter of the crisis.

Livestock deaths are on the rise, further crippling livelihoods and impacting food security.