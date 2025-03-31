Zimbabweans stay at home on day of planned Geza protests

Police mounted checkpoints on roads leading to major cities and towns on Monday, conducting searches on some vehicles for “dangerous weapons” in anticipation of planned anti-government protests.

Traffic into the centres of Harare and Bulawayo was noticeably reduced as many people appeared to have chosen not to go to work, and children stayed away from school. Law enforcement officers patrolled major roads, keeping an eye on any potential disturbances.

A ZimLive correspondent in Bulawayo’s central business district described the atmosphere: “It’s like Sunday morning. Not many people or cars around.”

Joshua Mqabuko Street, usually a bustling thoroughfare in Bulawayo, was largely deserted, with police officers patrolling in vehicles.

Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza called for an “uprising” against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of leadership failures and failing to tackle corruption. Authorities have charged Geza with treason, but he has managed to evade capture.

On the eve of Monday’s planned protests, the former Zanu PF central committee member wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Let’s fill up the streets. Mnangagwa must go. It’s for every Zimbabwean. Let’s stand up against corrupt rule.”

Despite Geza’s call, there were no signs of protests on the streets as of 8 AM.

“The call was for people to flood the streets, but it appears so far Geza has achieved the opposite, with many staying at home, perhaps out of fear of what could happen,” a ZimLive correspondent in Harare reported.

“Geza will claim a partial victory – one man causing so much chaos and potential harm to the economy, which will no doubt take a hit from industries that won’t open.”

Large supermarkets in the city centres of both Bulawayo and Harare did not open their doors, further signaling the impact of the tense atmosphere.

Police had called on Zimbabweans to go about their business as usual, promising sufficient security measures.

To ensure maximum deployment, authorities canceled leave for all police officers. In an unexpected move, the government deposited US$50 into each officer’s account last Saturday, reportedly as a morale boost.

Additionally, police detectives were required to sign a document under the Official Secrets Act, committing to remain loyal to the government, to follow instructions from the police commissioner, and to never divulge information on arrested suspects.

With a heavy police presence and businesses largely shut down, Zimbabwe’s major cities remained tense but calm as the day unfolded.

