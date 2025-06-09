Zimbabwe’s Bedroom Crisis: 1 in 4 Married Women Say They’re Going Without Intimacy

“Too tired” husbands blamed for intimacy crisis in Zimbabwean bedrooms

A staggering 26% of married women in Zimbabwe say they had no sexual activity in the past four weeks, according to new findings from the 2023–24 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS). The report highlights a widespread but often unspoken drought in Zimbabwean bedrooms, with nearly 1 in 4 women living in sexless marriages.

The ZDHS was implemented by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) with funding support from the Government of Zimbabwe, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GF).

“57% of women and 55% of men aged 15–49 reported having sex in the last four weeks. However, 26% of married women said they had no recent sexual activity—compared to fewer men in the same category,” the report states.

While much of the national conversation around marriage centres on finances and raising children, affection and intimacy are quietly vanishing from many homes.

The latest data suggest that husbands are increasingly distant—emotionally and physically—leaving their wives in sexually inactive relationships that often remain unspoken.

Stressed men, strained marriages

Marriage counsellors report a growing number of cases involving intimacy breakdowns. The most cited reason is stress, overwork, and fatigue—mainly among men.

Zimbabwean men, particularly in cities, are under mounting pressure to provide, manage side hustles, and endure long workdays. At home, many retreat into television, mobile phones, or silence, leaving little room for closeness with their spouses.

In many households, intimacy is treated as a low priority—something optional that can be delayed or skipped entirely. Experts warn that this mindset is slowly weakening the emotional bond between couples.

Beyond the bedroom: deeper social trends

The ZDHS findings highlight a range of social patterns that may be contributing to the lack of intimacy:

Only 16% of urban women and 4% of rural women have formally registered marriages, leaving many in informal unions with little structure or legal recognition.

10% of married women report that their husbands have more than one wife, with figures higher in provinces like Manicaland. Even in ostensibly monogamous unions, suspicion of infidelity is common.

The median age of first marriage for women is 19.4 years, while for men it is 24.9. These age differences can lead to diverging emotional and physical needs over time.

Marriage breakdowns are rising, with 12% of women listed as divorced or separated, more than double the rate for men. A lack of physical intimacy is frequently cited in counselling sessions as a contributing factor.

These patterns point to a broader emotional and cultural shift, not just physical fatigue.

Crisis or new normal?

Lack of intimacy is often the first sign of deeper emotional detachment. Many couples avoid the subject altogether, allowing resentment and loneliness to grow in silence.

With one in four women essentially in sexless marriages, experts are concerned that the emotional health of families is being undermined. Left unaddressed, such disconnection can lead to infidelity, divorce, or long-term emotional numbness.

What’s next for Zimbabwean couples?

Whether caused by economic exhaustion, shifting priorities, or unresolved conflict, the message is clear: Zimbabwean marriages are under emotional strain, and the bedroom is often the first place where this shows.

Counsellors are calling for honest conversations in households and communities, encouraging couples—especially men—to rethink their emotional availability and the value of physical connection.

As the country grapples with these findings, a key question emerges:

Are Zimbabwean marriages quietly falling apart behind closed doors—and who will speak up before more homes go cold?