ZMP QUESTIONS PRESIDENT HH’S ECZ APPOINTMENTS

ZMP QUESTIONS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’ HICHILEMA’S ECZ APPOINTMENTS.

Thursday 24th November, 2022. #20

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) wishes to express concern over some individuals appointed to seat on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Board by President, Hakainde Hichilema .

Our concern is that some of the appointed individuals are very well known supporters of the ruling UPND therefore appointing them to seat on the ECZ Board puts the integrity of the institution into question in the eyes of right thinking members of the public.

President Hichilema would have done well to appoint people without questionable standing especially now when the public’s perception of the ECZ is at its lowest ever in the history of the country.

Zambians have not forgotten the circus that followed the filling in of nominations for the Kabushi and Kwacha constituency by elections and the court battles that ensued all because of ECZ’s attempt to work beyond its mandate.

We therefore feel the President’s latest appointments will not help much in clearing ECZ’s battered public image and widely held view of political interference in the work of the commission.

ECZ’s Independence and autonomy must be of paramount importance to instill confidence in stakeholders especially that the appointed individuals are expected to preside over the country’s next general elections in 2026.

Issued by:

Trymore Mwenda

ZMP Party Spokesperson

Mobile: +260 977 785490

Email: [email protected]

Party Hq, LUSAKA.