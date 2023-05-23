ZNBC’s Effie Mpande bags second Masters degree

By Paul Shalala

Congratulation to ZNBC’s Sub Editor Effie Mphande on her graduation with a Masters Degree In Public Health, Health Promotion and Education from the University of Zambia-UNZA.

This is her second Masters Degree. She also holds a Masters in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution also from UNZA.

Effie is a one of the most prolific senior Journalists reporting on health in the country. She has done several news and indepth reports that have earned her local and international awards.

Credit: Masauso Mkwayaya Page