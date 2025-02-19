ZNS CAPTAIN IN CRITICAL CONDITION FOLLOWING SUSPECTED SELF-HARM INCIDENT



A captain from the Zambia National Service (ZNS), based at the Monze Milling Plant, is reported to be in critical condition following a suspected case of self-harm.





He was found unconscious with a deep cut on his neck.



The officer has been identified as 32-year-old Leroy Mumba, and the incident is estimated to have occurred between 17:00 hours on 17th February 2025 and 11:30 hours the following day in Monze’s Mainza Chona Compound.





Mumba was discovered by his wife lying on the bed in the spare bedroom, surrounded by a pool of blood.



According to an incident report submitted, Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka noted that the victim had earlier taken his wife, a nurse, to Monze Mission Hospital for her night shift.





He is said to have returned home with their three-year-old daughter.



Around 07:18 hours the next day, his wife called to check if he had taken their daughter to school, but he sounded sleepy.



Daka stated that when the wife returned home at 11:20 hours after finishing her shift, she found the gate to their home unlocked.





When she knocked on the kitchen door, their daughter opened it.



Upon entering the house, she discovered blood prints on the kitchen floor and in the main bedroom, but her husband was nowhere to be found.





Daka conveyed that she found the spare bedroom door locked and observed more blood stains on the door.



After failing to open it, she called her husband’s supervisor, who arrived around 11:35 hours.





When the door was finally opened, they found Mumba lying on the bed, facing upwards, in a pool of blood, with a bath towel on his neck. Police officers who rushed to the scene confirmed the incident.



Daka mentioned that a military knife with blood stains was found on the bed.



Mumba was rushed to Monze Mission Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.