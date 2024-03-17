ZNS COMMANDER, ENTIRE ESTABLISHMENT GRIEVE PASSING AWAY OF FRESHLY PASSED OUT SOLDIER

The Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, Officers, Servicemen/Women and Civilian Members of Staff wish to express profound sorrow and regret on the loss of Private Mukela Sililo, a newly trained soldier who tragically lost his life, barely hours after his pass out at ZNS Kabwe Training School.

The gallant soldier regrettably lost his life through a hit and run road traffic accident on the Great North Road, in Kabwe.

There is no doubt that ZNS has lost a vibrant young man who had demonstrated great potential and could have given so much value to the effectiveness of the Institution. We feel painfully robed especially that it is highly costly to train a soldier.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. We share in the family loss as is not only their loss but that of ZNS and the nation large as well.

We therefore, appeal to the Zambia Police to conduct speedy investigations and swiftly identify the culprit for justice to prevail.

The Service, on its part, pledges to give the soldier a befitting send-off, worth of a gallant private he was.

