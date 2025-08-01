ZNS COMMANDER WARNS RIOTING JERABOS



Zambia National Service ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi has Warned that perpetrators of the riots in Chingola that resulted in the destruction of Public and Private Property will be dealt with.





Speaking during a Press briefing in Chingola today, Lieutenant Solochi said those who took part in the riots will be identified and face the full wrath of the law.





He warned that anyone who engages in physical confrontations with men and women in uniform will face the consequences of doing so.





Lieutenant Solochi stated that the presence of ZNS officers at Sensele aims to provide security and maintain sanity.





Speaking earlier, Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo said the behavior from the Jerabos which resulted in the destruction of Public property is uncalled for.





Mr. Matambo has wondered why the Jerabos restored to rioting even after several meetings with their leaders and assurance that the matter will be resolved.





He added that government is in talks with the license holder at Sensele mine to amicably resolve the matter.





And Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba disclosed that all those arrested during the riots will be prosecuted by the courts of law.





He expressed disappointment that the rioters resorted to destruction of public property, including CDF-funded projects.



BY MWINJI MUKUKA

RISE FM