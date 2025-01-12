ZNS READY FOR VOLUNTARY NATIONAL SERVICE TRAINING



The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has declared its readiness to commence the Voluntary National Service Training program with renovations, construction, and rehabilitation of the three designated training units reaching 75 percent completion.





ZNS Chief of Public Relations and Liaison, Brigadier General Mulenga-Nyone said the upcoming voluntary training program will be conducted in three units namely, ZNS Chiwoko in Katete, Chishimba in Kasama, and Kitwe Training School on the Copperbelt.





Speaking to Journalists shortly after the Commander’s inspection, Brig Gen Nyone said over 1,000 volunteers are earmarked be trained in the first intake which is scheduled to commence within the month.



She disclosed that the recruitment process for the program will be managed by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services at Provincial level.





“We are currently at Chiwoko Training School, one of the designated Units for the upcoming Voluntary National Service program, which is set to commence soon. The Commander visited to assess the unit’s state of readiness. So far, we are approximately 75 percent complete with renovations, construction, and rehabilitation of this facility with the status quo being the same with the other two Units,” she said.





Brig Gen Nyone said the program once implemented will run consecutively for six months, with the second intake commencing training immediately after the first volunteers’ graduates.



She said volunteers who will qualify for the programme will be trained in life sustaining skills such as carpentry, plumbing, mechanics among others and agriculture as a compulsory course.





“Let me also clarify that this is not full military training. These participants are not recruits, they are volunteers. The training will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will involve basic military training, including drills to instill discipline, physical fitness, and the promotion of nationalism and alertness,” Brig Gen Nyone said.





She mentioned that those who will undergo training will be added to a database that may be used for recruitment by the Defence and Security wings, as well as other government departments.





And ZNS Commander, Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II declared Chiwoko Unit ready to accommodate volunteers for Training after conducting a thorough inspection of the School on Thursday.





Among the facilities inspected at the school were dormitories, clinic, obstacle crossings and the school hall.

Source: ZNS